Tell Us

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

fahey
Mike Fahey
Illustration for article titled What Are You Playing This Weekend?
Screenshot: Outright Games

The weekend is for transforming into an airplane. Possibly a truck.

I don’t know much about Transformers: Battlegrounds. I know it’s a tactics game that’s out today for the PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and PC. I know it features characters from the Transformers: Cyberverse cartoon. I know it’s developed by UK developer Coatsink, which is a fine name for a development studio. Oh, and I know the Autobots and Decepticons are fighting over the Allspark, as they do.

I don’t need to know much. Does it have Grimlock?

Screenshot: Outright Games
Yes, it has Grimlock. Welp, I’m in.

What are you playing this weekend? Does it have Grimlock?

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

DISCUSSION

pophead911
pophead911

The only prime day purchase I made was Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, I hadn’t had time to check it out. Should be interesting!