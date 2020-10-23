Filed to: Tell Us Dammit

Screenshot : Outright Games

The weekend is for transforming into an airplane. Possibly a truck.

I don’t know much about Transformers: Battlegrounds. I know it’s a tactics game that’s out today for the PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and PC. I know it features characters from the Transformers: Cyberverse cartoon. I know it’s developed by UK developer Coatsink, which is a fine name for a development studio. Oh, and I know the Autobots and Decepticons are fighting over the Allspark, as they do.

I don’t need to know much. Does it have Grimlock?

Screenshot : Outright Games

Yes, it has Grimlock. Welp, I’m in.

What are you playing this weekend? Does it have Grimlock?