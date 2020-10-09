Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Tell Us

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Fallout 76
Fallout 76Fallouttell us dammitWhat Are You Playing This Weekend?Kotakucore
3
Hello from Appalachia!
Screenshot: Bethesda / Kotaku

Well, I give up. As much as I want to play something else this weekend because I feel like I should, I’m going to play more Fallout 76. It’s time to stop fighting it and just embrace it.

I imagine some of you have had similar problems, where you find yourself playing something old instead of all those new games that are sitting on your computer or inside your console. And yet, you return to that old game, again and again, unable to escape its hooks. Maybe if Fallout 76 crashes on me 40 times this weekend I’ll finally try to play some more Drake Hollow or The Division 2. Unlikely, but I can dream...

Anyway, what are you playing this weekend?

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

DISCUSSION

Panchorc
Panchorc

Blue Dragon! Going through my backlog right now... after that is Alan Wake.