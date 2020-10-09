Hello from Appalachia! Screenshot : Bethesda / Kotaku

Well, I give up. As much as I want to play something else this weekend because I feel like I should, I’m going to play more Fallout 76. It’s time to stop fighting it and just embrace it.



I imagine some of you have had similar problems, where you find yourself playing something old instead of all those new games that are sitting on your computer or inside your console. And yet, you return to that old game, again and again, unable to escape its hooks. Maybe if Fallout 76 crashes on me 40 times this weekend I’ll finally try to play some more Drake Hollow or The Division 2. Unlikely, but I can dream...

Anyway, what are you playing this weekend?