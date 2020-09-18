What Are You Playing This Weekend?

This weekend is for finally getting temperatures low enough that we can open the windows without instantly being incinerated, and maybe playing through what I’d say is an old favorite if it hadn’t only come out earlier this year.
It doesn’t feel like Ori and the Will of the Wisps came for PC and Xbox One in March. It was a completely different era, early 2020, with its own distinct mouthfeel (non-cloth-covered). Maybe that’s why I picked up the game’s new Switch version to see how it plays and didn’t put it down for a half-hour. Or maybe Ori is just my gaming sweet spot, and I cannot resist it. Like that one movie you can’t help but watch every time it’s on TV.
Oh well, best get it out of my system before the fall season kicks into full swing. What are you folks playing?
DISCUSSION
There might actually be clear skies and clean air this weekend in Portland, so that will mean playing ball and getting some walks in with our cooped up dogs. I’ve barely been letting them run around the back yard while the smoke fog has been around.
I played the steam version of Wingspan last night and it’s absolutely wonderful. The birds animate on the cards, the interface is really good after a little getting used to it, a narrator tells you facts about the birds you play, and the music and soundscape is super chill and lovely. I haven’t tried any multi-player yet but just playing against the computer opponents is fun for now. Highly recommended if you’re a fan of indirectly competitive board games with many layers of strategy and also learning about birds.
I swear I'm going to play some Nioh again this weekend, and I might try spellbreak with a friend.