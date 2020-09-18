What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Screenshot : Moon Studios/Kotaku

This weekend is for finally getting temperatures low enough that we can open the windows without instantly being incinerated, and maybe playing through what I’d say is an old favorite if it hadn’t only come out earlier this year.

It doesn’t feel like Ori and the Will of the Wisps came for PC and Xbox One in March. It was a completely different era, early 2020 , with its own distinct mouthfeel (non-cloth-covered). Maybe that’s why I picked up the game’s new Switch version to see how it plays and didn’t put it down for a half-hour. Or maybe Ori is just my gaming sweet spot, and I cannot resist it. Like that one movie you can’t help but watch every time it’s on TV.

Oh well, best get it out of my system before the fall season kicks into full swing. What are you folks playing?