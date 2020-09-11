This weekend is for decompressing after a week and change non-stop playing Marvel’s Avengers. Something simple with pretty colors is in order, I think.
Something like Spinch, a surprisingly challenging little platformer from Canadian studio Queen Bee Games. See all the colors? Those are the work of Canadian cartoonist Jesse Jacob, whose psychedelic hues make the fact that I am having a hell of time escaping the massive worm seen in the screenshot above not quite as frustrating. I mean, I want to avoid the worm, but it’s just so pretty. Check out the trailer.
Seriously, the art style is like nothing I’ve seen. I’m playing Spinch on Switch, it’s also out for Mac and PC. It will eventually be the subject of very impressive speedruns by much better players. Can’t wait.
What are you playing this weekend?
DISCUSSION
I might start back into Hyrule Warriors Definitive over the weekend. I wasn’t sold on the idea of a sequel/prequel for BotW, but after listening to Podquisition I’m on board with a game that feels like a massive war in the world of Zelda, so now I want to get used to the controls again. I still have a ton of characters left to unlock, and I remember that I hit a brick wall with the story missions, so we’ll see if I progress.
I also started watching BNA: Brand New Animal this week. Best I can say is that it’s inoffensive, and the intro track is fantastic. About once a year I dig through the anime options on Netflix and Hulu, so I guess I’ll have to do a deep query and see what’s been added in the last 12 months. Worst case scenario I start watching Seven Deadly Sins again, because I stopped just before the introduction of Escanor.