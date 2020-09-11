Screenshot : Queen Bee Games

This weekend is for decompressing after a week and change non-stop playing Marvel’s Avengers. Something simple with pretty colors is in order, I think.

Advertisement

Something like Spinch, a surprisingly challenging little platformer from Canadian studio Queen Bee Games. See all the colors? Those are the work of Canadian cartoonist Jesse Jacob, whose psychedelic hues make the fact that I am having a hell of time escaping the massive worm seen in the screenshot above not quite as frustrating. I mean, I want to avoid the worm, but it’s just so pretty. Check out the trailer.

Seriously, the art style is like nothing I’ve seen. I’m playing Spinch on Switch, it’s also out for Mac and PC. It will eventually be the subject of very impressive speedruns by much better players. Can’t wait.

Advertisement

What are you playing this weekend?