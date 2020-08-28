Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
What Are You Playing This Weekend?

fahey
Mike Fahey
Illustration for article titled What Are You Playing This Weekend?
Screenshot: EA Sports

The weekend is for realizing that holy shit, the summer is almost over, the new Madden is out, nothing feels like it’s really happening anymore. Hooray.

It’s that time of year again, somehow. The time when I set down a wonderful little puzzle platformer like Hello Games’ The Last Campfire, trading it for the sport I stopped playing in high school because it made me miss the Transformers cartoon. It’ll be a weekend of me setting the opposing team’s difficulty far too low. A weekend of scores never seen before in a real football game. I will play Madden 21 passionately for approximately two days, and then I will stop playing until the Super Bowl, at which point I will do another weekend while eating chips and guac. I know myself.

What are you playing? Yes, you, with the skin.

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

