What Are You Playing This Weekend?

fahey
Mike Fahey
Filed to:Tell Us Dammit
This is fine. No worries here.
Screenshot: tinyBuild

This weekend is all about facing my deepest, darkest fears. The best part of being paralyzed is the fact that there are still spiders all over the damn place and there’s nothing I can do about it. I may have found a way to strike back.

Kill It With Fire, released yesterday on Steam, is a game about the proper way to deal with our eight-legged friends. I’ve written about the demo version of the game before. In the game, spiders can appear anywhere, from under toilet seats to the inside your pizza box. That’s when the arachnid murdering begins.

This is not a game that will relax me. It will offer me no solace. I will be a screaming instrument of vengeance. Imagine Ghost Rider, only with skin and crying like a frightened child.

What about you? What are you playing?

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

DISCUSSION

marblekid
Marblekid

Destiny’s going to eat up my time, as it always has, and the Solstice event is no different as I foolishly will go for everything again.

I’ve put down Control for months by now, but I want to get it done now that AWE is coming soon. Maybe, I’ll even purchase Alan Wake to get the scoop on the story.