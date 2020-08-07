Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Tell Us

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

fahey
Mike Fahey
Filed to:Tell Us Dammit
Tell Us DammitKotakucore
1
Save
Illustration for article titled What Are You Playing This Weekend?
Screenshot: Bandai Namco

This weekend is for fast cars in unlikely scenarios. It’s about desperately trying to not make every post about Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, even if that means playing a questionable movie tie-in. It’s about Vin Diesel’s giant, computer-generated face.

Advertisement

I have got a lot of cleaning to do around my house this weekend, and what little time I will have to play will likely involve colorful bean creatures falling off spinning platforms en masse. Unless, that is, Fast and Furious Crossroads winds up being as entertaining as I hope it is. It doesn’t look great, but that doesn’t preclude it from playing great, right? Right?

How about you folks? What are you playing?

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Official: Rocksteady Is Making A Suicide Squad Game

Apple Says Xbox, Stadia Streaming Apps Would Break The App Store's Rules

Let's Rank The Assassin's Creed Games, Worst To Best

The 24 Best Classic PC Games

DISCUSSION

ReasonablySober
ReasonablySober

Fall Guys, with some DS III here and there. Have a good weekend, folks. 