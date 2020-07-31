What Are You Playing This Weekend?

The weekend is for filling in for our usual weekend guy, which will be a nice chance to fill the blog with things I like. That doesn’t leave time for very many video games, so enjoy them in my absence, reader.
I’m curious about Thousand Threads, a Steam open-world game my colleagues were excited about yesterday. I’m always excited about games with sweeping nature vistas, especially these days, when I’m trapped in my tiny apartment.
What about you? What are you playing?
DISCUSSION
Pop in some gameboy games, just picked up Paper Mario and the Origami King, got Deadly Premonition 2, Ninjala, another Tetris Cup, lots of things to do this weekend. I’m going to make a little outdoor toolbox for one of my co-workers as part of a Christmas in July exchange, and that should take about half a day. The most important thing is that I get back on my test prep though. I really need to finish that. I want to work on it during the week, but I am finding very little time due to a lot of OT lately. And I’m going to probably have to clock in for some work as well.