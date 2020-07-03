What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Townscaper Screenshot : Steam

The weekend is for watching Hamilton on Disney+. Sad personal fact: I had tickets to Hamilton last year, but we wound up having union contract bargaining that same night, so I had to sell them. I felt that this was a noble sacrifice, but it was also a huge bummer. I’m excited for this situation to finally be somewhat rectified!



Other than that, there are a lot of games to play this weekend! I’m intrigued by the look of Townscaper, an early access game on Steam. It looks like a more chill version of Cities: Skylines, which is definitely what my brain needs right now. I’m also going to play more Fortnite, which I made a friend watch me play over Discord earlier this week, much to her confusion.

What about you? What are you playing?