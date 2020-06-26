Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
What Are You Playing This Weekend?

rileymacleod
Riley MacLeod
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
Image: Eidos Montreal (Steam)

The weekend is for probably getting to the work I didn’t get to during the week, goddammit. But some of that work is video games, so that’s something.

This week’s Cyberpunk 2077 previews got me itching to play some cyberpunk games while I wait. I never actually completed my no kill/no detection run of Deus Ex: Human Revolution, one of my favorite stealth games. While I finished Mankind Divided, I rushed it a bit. I’m wondering if it’s worth popping back into one of them this weekend.

What about you? What are you playing?

