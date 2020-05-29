Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Riley MacLeod
BioShock Remastered
Screenshot: Steam

The weekend is for either doing laundry in the tub again (nooo) or trying to find an open laundromat to brave, because the clean shirts situation has grown dire. It’s also for playing video games.

The BioShock Collection’s Switch release has got me itching to replay those games, though it’s hard to justify spending money on games I already own just so I can play them on my couch instead of at my desk. Most of my memory of the original BioShock is doing all kinds of contortions to get it to work on my old gaming laptop, so I will admit to being tempted by the promise of just loading it up on a console. We’ll see.

What about you? What are you playing this weekend?

