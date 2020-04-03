What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Dishonored Screenshot : Steam

The weekend is for needing to do laundry, because I’ve hit the “all I have left are sweaters” point of staying home a bit earlier than expected. I’ve read you can do your laundry in the bathtub, so I guess I’m going to try that? That leaves lots of time for games while things soak.



We’re combining “What Are You Playing?” with “How’s It Going?” for Fridays, so feel free to talk about your life in comments below if there’s not a game you’re itching to play . For myself, a friend mentioned the dystopic plague rule of Dishonored yesterday, and now I badly want to get back to my no kill/no detection run of that game. Maybe this is the weekend to accomplish a meaningless but nevertheless enjoyable goal!

What about you? What are you playing?