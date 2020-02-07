Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Tell Us

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Riley MacLeod
Filed to:tell us dammit
1.2K
19
Save
Apex Legends
Screenshot: YouTube

The weekend is for being so behind on my half-marathon training because I hurt myself, but knowing that trying to catch up will only make me hurt myself again. So I’m looking forward to the push-pull of “I should run some more” and “I should not run some more.” Sports! The weekend is also for playing video games.

I’ve been enjoying Apex Legends Season 4 so far. I even took the time to sort through the pile of cosmetics I’ve earned and actually use some of them. My team even won a round last night (no thanks to me, who died; more thanks to my surviving teammate who won, but no thanks to them for not recovering our banners even though they were right there...)

Advertisement

What about you? What are you playing?

Riley MacLeod

Editor-at-large

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

The Wheelchair Portion Of Wolfenstein: The New Colossus Is Some Bullshit

Ask Dr. NerdLove: My Boyfriend Won't Get A Job

World of Warcraft's Latest Boss Finally Goes Down After Glitchy, 10-Day Race Between Top Guilds

EA Hikes Up PC Game Prices, But Only On Steam