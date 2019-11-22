What Are You Playing This Weekend?

The weekend is for rock climbing, and going on a long run, and being a generally very sporty dude. It’s also for playing video games while nursing all the aches and pains getting into fitness at 37 is giving me.



I’m totally charmed by this weekend’s Fortnite fishing competition, even though my efforts to participate so far have just been other players sneaking up behind me and shotgunning me while I fish. It’s also getting to be the end of the year, which means I should probably finish Control, and Outer Worlds, and Outer Wilds, and Baba Is You, and the million other excellent games I’ve left half-completed.

What about you? What are you playing?