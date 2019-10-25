What Are You Playing This Weekend?

The weekend is for running, because my sister signed us up for a half-marathon in March. I have never run even remotely that far before , but hopefully I’ll learn. The weekend is also for playing video games while I try to avoid running.

I’m excited to get to play Outer Wilds Worlds, after hearing good things about it from my colleagues. I also picked up Disco Elysium this week, another game everyone won’t stop raving about, as well as another game whose title I have to think about for a moment before I say it.

What about you? What are you playing?