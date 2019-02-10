What Are You Playing This Weekend?

The weekend is for trying to make focaccia, after last weekend’s attempt at Mark Bittman’s no-knead bread was, uh, unsuccessful. Bread requires a lot of sitting around, though, so that’s plenty of times for video games.

Fortnite has a big season event this weekend, so I’ll be tuned into that Sunday afternoon. Beforehand, Frostpunk is out on Xbox and PS4 now, which seems like the perfect chance to jump back into the game. I’m also still playing Overland, but you could imagine as much. Any tips?

What about you? What are you playing?