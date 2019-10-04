What Are You Playing This Weekend?

The weekend is for being Mr. Autumn Man in the extreme. I’m going to wear a sweater , and make soup, and dig my blankets out of the closet. I’m also going to play some video games.

I’m completely obsessed with Overland, even though I can’t make it to the third area no matter how hard I try. I keep dying during runs and casting my Switch away in anger, only to find myself picking the game back up moments later. Will I make any progress this weekend? I doubt it, but I still have to try.

Advertisement

What about you? What are you playing?