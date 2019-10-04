Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Tell Us

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Riley MacLeod
Filed to:tell us dammit
4.7K
46
Save

The weekend is for being Mr. Autumn Man in the extreme. I’m going to wear a sweater, and make soup, and dig my blankets out of the closet. I’m also going to play some video games.

I’m completely obsessed with Overland, even though I can’t make it to the third area no matter how hard I try. I keep dying during runs and casting my Switch away in anger, only to find myself picking the game back up moments later. Will I make any progress this weekend? I doubt it, but I still have to try.

Advertisement

What about you? What are you playing?

Share This Story

More in overland

I Should Have Stolen That Truck In Overland
Survival Tactics Game Nails The Feedback Loop Of Scavenging And Succeeding
Indie Game Offers Special Font For Dyslexic Players
Turn-Based Survival Game Overland Is Like An Indie Rock XCOM
Road Trip Games Are Becoming A Thing, And That's Great
When You Think A Game Is Being Made Just For You

About the author