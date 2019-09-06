The weekend is for baking a peach cobbler, telling myself I’ll share it because that’s too much dessert for one person, and then eating the whole thing myself. You know what goes well with too much dessert: video games.

I’m still working my way through the early stages of Control, which I am finding needlessly creepy. I’m also excited to play the new indie game Creature in the Well, even though my colleague Paul says it’s tough. And there’s lots more Children of Morta to play. That’s definitely a whole peach cobbler’s worth of games.

What about you? What are you playing?