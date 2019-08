The weekend is for baking a cake, if I don’t eat all the blueberries I plan to put in the cake first. It’s also for playing video games (possibly while eating cake).



At long last, we have returned to the time of Too Many Games. I’m excited to play more Control, and also hop into Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey. My colleagues haven’t liked Ancestors much, but it looks a bit like a survival game, and that’s good enough for me.

What about you? What are you playing?