The weekend is for cleaning the house, for real this time, not like all those other weekends I said I would clean and then didn’t. Does that sound convincing? Let’s be honest: I’m probably just going to pause every half hour to play video games instead.



Rad came out this week, and while I wasn’t super in love with it, I still find myself curious to spend some more time with it. I also have a bunch of games to play that you’ll hear more about in the next couple weeks!

What about you? What are you playing?