The weekend is for getting a personal training consultation at my rock climbing gym. I am excited to get answers to all my rock climbing questions, like “Could I really climb that?” and “How?”

Oxygen Not Included left early access this week, and I’m excited to tool around with Klei’s latest survival crafting game. Last weekend’s Fortnite World Cup kept me from actually sitting down with Wolfenstein: Youngblood, so I’m looking forward to playing some of that too.

What about you? What are you playing this weekend?