The weekend is for going to a sensory deprivation tank, which will either awaken my latent superpowers or drive me mad. What better way to celebrate either outcome than with video games?

I’m excited to check out Griftlands, the new game from Klei, developers of some of my favorite games like Mark of the Ninja and Invisible Inc. I also want to rope some buddies into Apex Legends so I can start grinding out that season two battle pass in earnest.

What about you? What are you playing?