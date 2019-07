The weekend is for finally pulling my stock bags out of the freezer and making soup stock, even though it’s a zillion degrees outside. That’s a long, hands-off process, though, so there’s plenty of time to play video games.

I’m excited to check out Sea of Solitude, which came out today. Look out for my thoughts in the coming days. I’m also excited to play more Apex Legends Season Two.

What about you? What are you playing?