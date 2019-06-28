The weekend is for cleaning the fan on the back of my fridge. Even I bored myself with that sentence. It’s also for playing video games!



There’s been a lot of talk on the site about Outer Wilds this week, a game I was really excited for then kind of bounced off—metaphorically and literally—when I couldn’t manage steering my ship. I am terrible at all driving in games, and Outer Wilds’ control scheme doesn’t help matters much. But I really want to give it a dedicated try.

What about you? What are you playing this weekend?