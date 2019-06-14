The weekend is for no more E3. The hype demons have been placated for another year. We did it, everyone.



I recently started taking kickboxing classes, which are really intimidating and fun! (I also may or may not have tweaked a muscle in my leg shouting “Press conferences!” and kicking a bag way too hard for a noob.) I’m struggling to master the series of punches the teacher calls out, so I recently downloaded the demo of the Switch game Fitness Boxing to see if it would be good practice. I’ll let you know how it goes!

What about you? What are you playing this weekend?