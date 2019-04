The weekend is for going to buy some of those mesh bags you put produce in so you can feel like you’re doing something for the environment. It’s also for playing video games.

Subnautica: Below Zero got some new items and areas I’m excited to check out. For a survival game about the cold, I sure haven’t spent as much time in that game as I so obviously should. I’ll also be watching more Fortnite World Cup, because it makes a great soundtrack to chores.

What about you? What are you playing?