The weekend is for repotting and trying to trim down my very leggy houseplant, which once looked lovely and is now a gangly monster. We’ll see how that goes. It’s also for playing video games!



Keza’s impressions of Katana Zero got me really excited to check the game out. Also, watching the Fortnite World Cup Open has me itching to actually improve in Fortnite, so I’ve got a list of Creative mode practice courses to check out. Do you have a practice method you like, especially for building? My building strategy goes about as far as panicking and throwing up a lot of walls.

What about you? What are you playing?