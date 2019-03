The weekend is for having volunteered to go to something annoyingly far from my house, but there are worse ways to spend a Saturday morning than reading on a long commute. The weekend is also for video games.

I’m excited to check out Risk of Rain 2. I own Risk of Rain on both my PC and Switch. I’m fairly terrible at both versions, but I still love the game. I look forward to being terrible in 3D instead of 2D.

What about you? What are you playing?