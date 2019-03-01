The weekend is for cleaning the bathroom so I can live out my longstanding plan to watch new Chef’s Table while taking a bath. It’s also for video games!

I didn’t have time to complete the requisite Fortnite challenges to get the new battle pass for free, but I have enough V-bucks saved that I don’t have to put any money down, so I’m going to pretend that’s good enough. I’m also going to play more Apex Legends. I tell myself I like battle royales because I can play just a few rounds and then do other things, but in reality I end up playing for huge stretches at a time anyway.

What about you? What are you playing?

