The weekend is for being a long weekend, which is convenient, because there are too many games to play.



I’m going to play Far Cry New Dawn, and Metro, and more Apex Legends, and try to make headway on the new Fortnite challenges...whew! I’m already thinking about how to optimize my time to get to all these games. Spreadsheet? Google calendar? Pomodoro method?



What about you? What are you playing?