The weekend is for going to Norway, to live out my bizarre lifelong dream of turning a birthday in the Arctic Circle. My boss dubbed it “a real-life The Long Dark,” which is pretty on-brand for a Riley dream.



I will be unable to play very much The Long Dark before I leave, but I will probably bring my Switch for the plane. A reasonable person would sleep on the plane, but I will instead play lots of Into The Breach and maybe Hollow Knight if I can resist swearing too much and bothering all those reasonable people trying to sleep around me. Should I try to get back into Breath of the Wild, which I never got very far in? Maybe! It’s a long flight.

What about you? What are you playing? (Also if you have any cool recommendations for stuff to do in Tromso and Oslo, hit me up!)