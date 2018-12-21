The weekend is for wanting to cook yourself some fancy food for the holiday, which will most likely mean pulling all your cookbooks off the shelf and then staring at them indecisively, giving up, and playing video games.

I haven’t had the time to sit down with The Long Dark’s overhauled story mode this week, so I’m very excited to get the chance to do that! I’m also going to continue making progress in Red Dead 2—or, not making progress, more accurately. And I’d love to make a serious effort to get farther in Season 7 of Fortnite’s battle pass than I did in Season 6.

What about you? What are you playing?