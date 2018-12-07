The weekend is for having been invited to a potluck/Christmas decoration party, which is so wholesome it’s kind of freaking me out. It’s also for playing video games.

In my determination to get nowhere in Red Dead Redemption 2 I haven’t had a chance to check out so many recent games, so hopefully I’ll do something other than ride my horse around the Wild West this weekend. I’m excited to dive into Mutant Year Zero, as well see if I can get further in Season 7 of Fortnite’s Battle Pass than I did last season. (I doubt it, though.)

What about you? What are you playing?