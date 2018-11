The weekend is for making my second attempt at roasting a chicken, as my first attempt many years ago was a stunning failure. I look forward to failing again, and then consoling myself with video games.



After spending the week immersed in Hitman 2, I’m looking forward to playing even more Hitman 2. I also want to get back to Red Dead Redemption 2, which I’m hopelessly behind on and will probably not finish until well into the new year.

What about you? What are you playing?