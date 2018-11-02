The weekend is for yours truly filling in for our usual weekend editor Cameron. I will be playing Don’t Just Write About The Witcher 3, and probably its sequel, Why Did I Write About The Witcher 3 So Much.



In seriousness, I have been squeezing Red Dead Redemption 2 into whatever spare time I have. I’ve been enjoying it, but its slow pace has made it tough to play. Last night, there was a quest I really wanted to do before I went to bed, but I knew it would take me way past my bedtime to ponderously ride my horse there. Nevertheless, I’m looking forward to spending more time with it.

What about you? What are you playing?