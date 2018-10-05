The weekend is for reorganizing my kitchen because I spent too long looking at stuff on the Container Store website and now I feel like I could be a better person if my flour was in a see-through storage container instead of a torn bag. The weekend is also for getting overwhelmed by that task and playing video games instead.

I’ve decided to pick up Assassin’s Creed Odyssey because the rest of my colleagues are raving about it. I haven’t played any Assassin’s Creed games apart from watching a friend play the second one many years ago. All I remember from that one was my friend getting really mad when the future plotline stuff would interrupt what she was doing. Hopefully I can just play Odyssey like a stealth game!

What about you? What are you playing?