The weekend is for coming back from being away and dealing with the bag of lettuce you left in the crisper all week. Blugh. Also, video games.

Risk of Rain had a surprise release on the Switch yesterday, thus adding to my tendency of only owning games I already own on PC. The game makes a lot of sense on Switch, even though I can never remember what all the powers do. I’m excited to give it some more time and annoy everyone on the Amtrak with my swearing.

What about you? What are you playing?