The weekend is for binge-watching BoJack Horseman, but since I have a Switch, I can play games while I do it!

I’ve been playing Bastion on Switch, and I’d forgotten how great that game is. Its colorful world feels even more special on the small screen of my Switch. I’m also excited to check out Cities: Skylines on Switch so I can build tiny, doomed towns. Basically, it’s a good weekend to sit on my couch playing games I already own on a smaller screen.

What about you? What are you playing?