The weekend is for trying to decide if I should get someone to water my plant while I’m away or just water it a lot before I leave and hope for the best. It’s also for playing video games.



I’ll be on a train for a while, so I’m pretty excited that so many great games have come to the Switch lately. I’ve been revisiting Broforce now that it’s on Switch, and I’m still really fond of it. I also see no signs of stopping Into the Breach, which I played obsessively (and terribly) all last weekend.

What about you? What are you playing?