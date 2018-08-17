The weekend is for finally making that pasta dish you spent all week planning to make but then kept ordering delicious takeout instead. Also, video games.



I don’t have a lot of free time this weekend, but my friends have been bugging me to play some Overwatch with them. I have, in return, been bugging them to play Fortnite with me because it’s way more fun with buddies. Will I do all those things, or will I just wander around The Witcher 3? I guess we’ll find out!

What about you? What are you playing?