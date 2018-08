The weekend is for needing to run four more miles by Sunday to meet the goal my running app set for me, because arbitrary goals are very satisfying. Also, video games.

I haven’t been as excited by We Happy Few as I hoped I’d be, but I’m going to keep giving it a shot. I’m also going to check out the Overwatch summer event so I can spend a lot of time not getting the skins I want.

What about you? What are you playing?