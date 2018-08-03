The weekend is for going to the botanical garden near my house to admire all the cool plants I would probably kill if I owned them. Also, video games.



I bought Battle Chef Brigade a few weeks ago when I was thinking about cooking but didn’t have any food in the house. I got a little too busy to start it but am looking forward to checking it out. I also finally updated Overwatch and tried to learn the hamster, with very little success. As you can see, I’ve got a bit of a backlog going.

What about you? What are you playing?