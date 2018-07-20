The weekend is for trying to make my apartment look super cool so my niece is really impressed when she and my sister come to visit next week. It’s also for playing video games.



Last weekend I played Fortnite with a friend of mine for the first time. We barricaded ourselves in a cave, built a couple walls to hide behind, and decided to see if anyone would notice us. Eventually someone did, and we hunkered down for a fight. Things got chaotic, and my friend accidentally built a ramp, which got in the way and got us killed—but it was really fun! I’d like to have more fun adventures in Fortnite instead of just getting eliminated the moment I land.

What about you? What are you playing?