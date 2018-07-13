The weekend is for making the heck out of this slow cooker peach cobbler from our excellent sister site The Takeout. Using the slow cooker means you can bake and play video games at the same time!



I really need to make more progress in Hollow Knight, even though I am wretched at boss battles. I also want to keep plugging away at Fortnite, a game in which I generally die immediately. Basically my weekend plans are to play games I’m bad at, which seems a little depressing now that I look at it.

What about you? What are you playing?