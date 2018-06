The weekend is for it being too hot to avoid turning the air conditioner on but feeling a little guilty about it. Also, video games.



It hasn’t been an easy week for a whole host of reasons, which means I’m really looking forward to kicking back with my old stand-by, The Witcher 3. Other than that I am determined to finally learn to play Fortnite. Will I muster the courage to get past the log-in screen? Stay tuned!

What about you? What are you playing?