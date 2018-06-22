The weekend is for actually cleaning the house this time, not like last weekend when you said you would and then just lay on the couch thinking, “Boy, this house is a mess!” It’s also for playing video games.

The picture above, from Steam, accurately represents exactly where I’m stuck in Hollow Knight. I’m not great at boss battles; I want figuring out how to do something to be the solution, not actually doing it. I keep screwing this fight up for silly reasons and it’s driving me up the wall. Hopefully this weekend I can beat this totally not that difficult fight and move on.

What about you? What are you playing?