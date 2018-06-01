The weekend is for having just started running! The coolest thing I’ve realized about running so far is that since you’re constantly moving, no one can see what a bad job you’re doing for very long. The people on the next block probably think I’ve been running for miles! When I’m not worrying about how I look in shorts, I will be playing some video games.



I’ll mostly be playing a game I’ll be writing about next week, but I’m also still making my way through Moonlighter. I also really want to check out the new Sea of Thieves stuff, especially since some friends just picked the game up too.

What about you? What are you playing?