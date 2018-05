The weekend is for trying to figure out what to do with the kale I bought to make kale smoothies with before learning that kale smoothies are disgusting. Also, video games.

I’ve had a looong week, and the only cure for it is some good old Witcher 3. There are still some question marks left on my map, if you can believe it. Time to upgrade all those armor sets...

What about you? What are you playing?