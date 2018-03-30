The weekend is for having ordered an immersion blender at long last and spending the whole weekend, I don’t know, blending stuff. Also, video games.

Here’s an unpopular opinion: winter is the best season and I’m sad it’s over (barring another massive snowstorm). Every so often I’ve been popping into Steep just to take in its snowy vistas and awesome hopping. The game is getting some live activities I’m excited to do terribly at.

I’ll also be playing more Far Cry 5, and I hope to spend some time in the Darwin Project and Sea of Thieves.

What about you? What are you playing?