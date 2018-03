The weekend is for bribing yourself to do laundry by promising yourself cookies. Also, video games.

Snowy battle royale game The Darwin Project is in early access now, which means I can play it whenever I want! I’m pretty excited to lose terribly but hilariously.

To my great shame, I have yet to play Gwent’s arena mode, so I’m hoping to rectify that this weekend too.

What about you? What are you playing?